Man Opens Fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh 2 Days After Jamia Shooting, Shouted 'Only Hindus Will Rule'

New Delhi: A man has been arrested in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for opening gunfire in the locality where women of all ages have been protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act since December.

As per initial reports, the man, identified as Kapil, shot in the air twice behind the stage at the protest site outside the barricaded area at 4:53 pm. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

While being taken into custody, he shouted, “Sirf Hinduon ki hi chalegi, kisi aur ki nahi chalegi (only Hindus will rule).”

“The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him,” DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest. It also comes two days after a minor was arrested from outside Jamia Millia Islamia for firing at an anti-CAA protester in police view. The opposition parties had then accused junior finance minister Anurag Thakur for inciting the attack with his ‘goli maaro saalon ko’ slogan at a Delhi election rally.

#NewsAlert | Shaheen Bagh Update: Visuals of the gunman being arrested near Shaheen Bagh.#CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/W6G6CMWUzi — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 1, 2020

