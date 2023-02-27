Should Guru Granth Sahib 'Swaroop' be Allowed at Protest Sites? Akal Takht to Decide Amid Amritpal Protests

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has announced the formation of a sub-committee to decide whether installation of the ‘Saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib should be allowed at protest sites amid the attack on Ajnala police station and carrying of the ‘Saroop’ by supporters of controversial preacher Amritpal Singh.

The decision follows furore over Singh’s supporters carrying the ‘Saroop’ to the police station, seeking the release of his aide Lovpreet last week. The sub-committee, comprising representatives of the Sikh community, religious organisations and Sikh intellectuals, will submit its findings to Akal Takht within a fortnight. The findings will be considered by the five Sikh high priests.

Various Sikh scholars have condemned the act. Sikh preacher Bhai Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, in a video statement, termed the incident violation of ‘Maryada’ and asked the Jathedar to take strict action. Many Sikh scholars have demanded strict action from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs against “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh for carrying the ‘Saroop’. President of SGPC Harjinder Singh Dhami said that he stood by the Akal Takht observation that the move amounted to disrespect to Guru Granth Sahib.

Meanwhile, reeling under criticism for not acting sternly against protestors, the Punjab Police has started learning ‘Gatka’ (Sikh martial arts skills) from ‘Nihangs’ at the district Police Lines in Muktsar.

Police sources said that the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and armed police personnel who specialise in anti-riots were imparted ‘Gatka’ skills. Nearly 250 policemen participated in the anti-riot drill and the exercise would continue.

The cops in two of the major law and order situations in the last one month have been found wanting in confronting violent protestors armed with swords and other weapons. Police officials said that by imparting the skill, the cops could be at least able to defend themselves without casualties.​

