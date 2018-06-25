English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Should Have Walked With Bike': MP Village Head Beats Dalit for Riding Motorcycle Near His House
A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media. The police on Sunday night arrested the sarpanch of Dharampur village and four others in connection with the incident which occurred last week, Deri police post's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramsewak Jha said.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Tikamgarh (MP): A 30-year old Dalit was allegedly beaten up for riding a motorcycle past the house of a sarpanch in a village here, the police said on Monday.
A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media. The police on Sunday night arrested the sarpanch of Dharampur village and four others in connection with the incident which occurred last week, Deri police post's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramsewak Jha said.
The victim, Dayaram Ahirwar (a Dalit), in his complaint alleged that on June 21, the village sarpanch, Hemant Kurmi, his brothers and one of their neighbours beat him up severely after objecting to his riding a motorcycle in front of their house, Jha said.
Ahirwar also stated that the accused told him that he should not have driven through the road in front of their house. Instead, he should have dragged the motorcycle without riding on it, the ASI said. After beating the victim, the accused warned him not to repeat his action in future, the complainant told the police.
Two days after the incident, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Hemant Kurmi was purportedly seen abusing and beating the victim along with the other accused. Based on the victim's complaint, the police arrested Hemant Kurmi, his brothers Vinod Kurmi, Munnu Kurmi and Aniruddh Kurmi, and their neighbour Dinesh Yadav, Jha said.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code sections 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (abuse in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.
Also Watch
A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media. The police on Sunday night arrested the sarpanch of Dharampur village and four others in connection with the incident which occurred last week, Deri police post's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramsewak Jha said.
The victim, Dayaram Ahirwar (a Dalit), in his complaint alleged that on June 21, the village sarpanch, Hemant Kurmi, his brothers and one of their neighbours beat him up severely after objecting to his riding a motorcycle in front of their house, Jha said.
Ahirwar also stated that the accused told him that he should not have driven through the road in front of their house. Instead, he should have dragged the motorcycle without riding on it, the ASI said. After beating the victim, the accused warned him not to repeat his action in future, the complainant told the police.
Two days after the incident, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Hemant Kurmi was purportedly seen abusing and beating the victim along with the other accused. Based on the victim's complaint, the police arrested Hemant Kurmi, his brothers Vinod Kurmi, Munnu Kurmi and Aniruddh Kurmi, and their neighbour Dinesh Yadav, Jha said.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code sections 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (abuse in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?