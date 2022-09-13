Should Heart Palpitations Be A Matter of Concern In Pregnant Women?

Various bodily changes occur during pregnancy. One such change is heart palpitations, a sudden increase in the heart rate. It usually happens when a woman is in her third trimester. Let’s understand the cause behind it in detail.

By the time a woman reaches her third trimester, the blood volume increases by 30 to 50 per cent for the nourishment of her baby. During pregnancy, your heart pumps more blood every minute. Owing to the same, the heart works faster than usual. As a result, the heartbeat increases by 10 to 20 extra beats per minute.

A woman might also experience heart palpitation in the second trimester. During the second trimester, blood vessels start to dilate. Due to changes in blood vessels, a pregnant woman’s blood pressure remains slightly low.

Here’s taking a look at other causes of heart palpitations:

· Stress and anxiety

· Increase in blood volume

· Excessive intake of tea or coffee

· Smoking or intoxication

· Heart problems

· Thyroid

· Heart damage

· Exercising

· Fatigue

· Bloating

· Hormonal changes

Sometimes, understanding any heart disorder is difficult during pregnancy. This can happen because symptoms of a heart disorder can be similar to pregnancy symptoms. For instance, tiredness, shortness of breath and swelling can be symptoms of both pregnancy and an underlying heart condition. Heart palpitations became severe when they happen for a long time. Take a look at some of the symptoms that are alarming:

· Difficulty in breathing

· Chest pain

· Coughing up blood

· Irregular pulse and rapid heart rate

· Shortness of breath even with or without exertion

Heart palpitations, during pregnancy, are certainly harmless. They automatically reduce over time but never ignore the aforementioned symptoms. Consult a doctor if you notice an unusual symptom. Keep a tab on your heart and pulse rate regularly during pregnancy.

