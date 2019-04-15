English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Should I Die? Will it Satisfy You?’ Jaya Prada Wants Azam Khan Banned From Polls For Sexist Remark
New Delhi: BJP candidate Jaya Prada, the apparent target of a derogatory comment by former colleague-turned-rival candidate Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party, on Monday said that he should not be allowed to contest elections.
“He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society,” said the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.
“Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave,” Jaya Prada, 57, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On Sunday, veteran SP leader Azam Khan stoked a controversy with an “underwear” jibe against Jaya Prada at an election rally. “...I want to ask you, should politics stoop so low? 10 years the person sucked the blood of Rampur, I held that person's finger and brought the person to Rampur. I made her familiar with the streets of Rampur. I didn't let anyone touch her. No dirty words were used. You made the person your representative for 10 years. But what is the difference between you and me. Rampur waalon , Hindustan waalon, uski asliyat samajhne main aapko 17 baras lag gaye (understanding the person's real face you took 17 years). I realised in 17 days, that the underwear beneath is of the khakhi colour,” he said.
The statement soon snowballed into a political controversy, with several leaders criticising Khan. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against Jaya Prada “extremely disgraceful” and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.
