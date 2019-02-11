LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Should 'Minority' be Redefined? SC Directs Committee to Take Decision in Three Months

The plea said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are a minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Commission for Minority (NCM) to take a decision within three months on a representation seeking laying down of guidelines for defining the term 'minority' in the context of a state-wise population of a community.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to re-file his representation to the minority panel which, in turn, will take a decision on it within three months from Monday.

Upadhyay, in his plea, has said that the term minority needed to be redefined and reconsidered in the context of a population of a community in a state, instead of nationwide population data.

The plea said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are a minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Hindu community is deprived of benefits which are available to the minority communities in these states, the plea said adding the minority panel should reconsider the definition of minority in this context.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
