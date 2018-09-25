Should MPs, MLAs be Disqualified Before Conviction in Criminal Case? SC to Decide Today

The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday if MPs and MLAs can be disqualified even before they are convicted in a criminal case.A five-judge Constitution bench will hear the PIL on Tuesday. The Union government has opposed the PIL seeking to remove lawmakers with criminal background.At present, the law provides for disqualification of MPs and MLAs only after they are convicted in criminal cases.The court will also deliver its verdict on a PIL that seeks to debar MPs and MLAs from practicing law.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on July 9 reserved the order on the PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking to bar lawyer-lawmakers (MPs, MLAs, MLCs) from practising in courts during their tenure in legislature.During its hearing in August 28, the apex court said the voters have a right to know the antecedents of candidates and the Election Commission could be asked to direct political parties to ensure that persons, facing criminal charges, do not contest on their tickets using their poll symbols.After making these observations, the five-judge constitution bench reserved the judgement on a clutch of petitions after the parties, including the poll panel and the Centre concluded their arguments.