'Should Not Become Source of Drug Trafficking, Terrorism': India's Stand on Afghanistan Finds Global Support at BRICS

Making India’s stand stronger, globally, Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil supported PM Modi’s perspective on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan at the 13th BRICS summit.

According to a report by ANI, speaking at a special virtual briefing, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs (CPV&OIA) said, “There was a very strong condemnation of terrorism and that the Afghan territory should not be used either for terrorism or for drug trafficking and that it should not become a problem in the neighbourhood."

“There is a strong sense of consensus which is supportive of our perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and the region," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the annual summit of the BRICS virtually today and the five nations have resolved to adopt the BRICS counter-terrorism plan. This is key given the Taliban’s hostile takeover of Afghanistan posing several security challenges to the region.

“Afghanistan should not become a threat to its neighbouring countries, a source of drug trafficking and terrorism," PM Modi said at the meet.

The citizens of Afghanistan, he added, have “fought for decades and deserve to exercise their rights of defining of what their state will look like on their own".

“The theme that India has chosen for its presidency reflects this priority - “BRICS at 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus"," PM Modi said in his opening address.

The meeting was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“BRICS has made many achievements in the last one and a half decades. Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focusing on the priorities of developing countries," he said.

