Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Should Rohingyas Get Citizenship and Not Hindu Refugees, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Anti-CAA Protests

Anybody staying in India should chant 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', BJP leader Giriraj Singh said at a meeting in Odisha's Sambalpur.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Should Rohingyas Get Citizenship and Not Hindu Refugees, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Anti-CAA Protests
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)

Sambalpur (Odisha): Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asked the Congress and those opposing the CAA whether Rohingyas and Pakistani infiltrators should get Indian citizenship and not the Hindu and Sikh refugees from the neighbouring country.

Anybody staying in India should chant "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", the minister for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries said here at a meeting to aware people about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"I would like to ask the Congress and the tukde tukde gang whether Rohingyas, Pakistani infiltrators should be given citizenship? And should Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan be denied citizenship? If they have courage, they should answer in yes or no," Singh said.

Members of the minority community are being attacked in Pakistan and many temples there have been demolished, he said. Singh said the 'tukde tukde gang' is active in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which witnessed violence last week, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to do politics there.

'Tukde-Tukde gang' is a term often used by right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left- backed outfits as well as those who support them. He said Muslims in India need not panic as the CAA will not snatch away anyone's citizenship, but those infiltrating into the country would not get it.

"The new law simply aims at according citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Some parties like the Congress are trying to spread false information about CAA and create disturbance in the country," Singh said.

The minister asserted that anyone staying in India should chant "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Had all the Muslims shifted to Pakistan and Hindus stayed in India during and after partition, there would not have been any necessity of the CAA, the BJP leader said.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is not being implemented in the country now and so, there is no need for discussion on the NRC at present, Singh said. "The National Population Register (NPR) is linked t

the Census process and needs to be updated. However, some people are trying to spread rumours about the NPR for no reason," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram