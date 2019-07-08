'Should Stick to His Subject': Meghalaya Governor Slams Amartya Sen For Row Over 'Jai Shri Ram'

New Delhi: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has raked up another controversy, this time for criticising Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over his remarks that the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is being used nowadays to beat up people across the country and is not associated with Bengali culture.

"Are Ramrajatala and Serampore in West Bengal or somewhere else? Don't we say Ram-Ram when we are scared of ghosts? He won a Nobel Prize in economics, he should stick to his subject," Roy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Kolkata.

Amartya Sen while speaking at a programme in Jadavpur University on Friday had made the remarks in which he said that unlike 'Maa Durga', 'Jai Shri Ram' is not associated with Bengali culture and was merely used as a "pretext to beat up people".

Sen had also said that Ram Navami had never been celebrated in West Bengal before, and had only recently gained popularity.