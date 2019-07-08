Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Should Stick to His Subject': Meghalaya Governor Slams Amartya Sen For Row Over 'Jai Shri Ram'

Amartya Sen while speaking at a programme in Jadavpur University on Friday had made the remarks in which he said that unlike 'Maa Durga', 'Jai Shri Ram' is not associated with Bengali culture and was merely used as a 'pretext to beat up people'.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Should Stick to His Subject': Meghalaya Governor Slams Amartya Sen For Row Over 'Jai Shri Ram'
File photo of Tathagata Roy (Image : PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has raked up another controversy, this time for criticising Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over his remarks that the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is being used nowadays to beat up people across the country and is not associated with Bengali culture.

"Are Ramrajatala and Serampore in West Bengal or somewhere else? Don't we say Ram-Ram when we are scared of ghosts? He won a Nobel Prize in economics, he should stick to his subject," Roy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Kolkata.

Amartya Sen while speaking at a programme in Jadavpur University on Friday had made the remarks in which he said that unlike 'Maa Durga', 'Jai Shri Ram' is not associated with Bengali culture and was merely used as a "pretext to beat up people".

Sen had also said that Ram Navami had never been celebrated in West Bengal before, and had only recently gained popularity.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram