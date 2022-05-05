'Shouldn't be Struck Down But Need Guidelines on What's Permissible': Sedition Law Hearing Begins in SC

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law. In April last year, the top court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to silence people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress the freedom movement as it expressed concern over the misuse of the colonial-era penal law.

On Thursday, the Centre sought more time to clarify its stand as Attorney General KK Venugopal, who is assisting the top court, said some new guidelines can be laid down.

Addressing the court, Venugopal said the sedition law should not be stuck down but there is a need for guidelines on the section. “What is permissible, what is impermissible and what can come under sedition needs to be seen,” he said.

He added: “We need guidelines on this section; what is permissible and what is impermissible and what can come under sedition. See what is happening in this country, yesterday sedition was used against people who recited Hanuma Chalisa.”

