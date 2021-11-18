'Shouldn't End Up in Wrong Hands, May Spoil Youths': PM Modi on Bitcoin at Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation. Citing the example of bitcoin, the PM added that it is important that all democratic nations work together on the issue of cryptocurrency and ensure it does not “end up in wrong hands that can spoil our youth".

“India’s industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity," PM Modi said at Sydney dialogue.

The prime minister’s speech on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution was preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. A day before the dialogue, PM Modi had tweeted, “At around 9 am tomorrow, 18th November, will be delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. This forum focuses on new avenues of technology and how they can be leveraged for the good of our planet."

The dialogue was aimed to bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

(details awaited)

