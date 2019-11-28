Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Should’ve Been Here…’: Supriya Sule’s Emotional Tweet for Bal Thackeray, Meenatai Ahead of Uddhav’s Swearing-in

Supriya Sule's comments came hours ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Balasaheb Tahckeray's son and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:November 28, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Should’ve Been Here…’: Supriya Sule’s Emotional Tweet for Bal Thackeray, Meenatai Ahead of Uddhav’s Swearing-in
Supriya Sule (File Photo)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule-Pawar on Thursday said she was "missing so much" the Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray and Meenatai Thackeray.

"Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb. missing you so much today… Both of you should have been here today," she said in a touching tweet.

She recalled how both treated her with so much love and affection more than a daughter.

"Their role in my life will always be special and memorable," said Sule.

On Wednesday morning, the daughter of NCP President Sharad Pawar, caught the nation's eye when she welcomed all the newly-elected legislators irrespective of their parties, as they trooped down to the Vidhan Bhavan for their swearing-in ceremony.

She had greeted with warm hugs Aditya Thackeray, her cousin Ajit Pawar, her nephew Rohit Pawar, smiled and shook hands with former Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, former Speakers Haribhau Bagade and Dilip Walse-Patil, and other senior leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties, besides the younger MLAs.

Supriya Sule's comments came just hours ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Balasaheb Tahckeray's son and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park later on Thursday.

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari in the presence of a large number of dignitaries, invited guests, celebs from the entertainment and sport fields, industrialists, farmers, widows and party workers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram