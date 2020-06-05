INDIA

Show-cause Notice to Pune Hospital for Turning Away Two Old Patients

Representative image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in the city for allegedly denying treatment to two patients.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued a notice to Poona Hospital on Friday.

According to the notice, a medical officer at the hospital allegedly asked two patients -- a 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman -- to go to another hospital when they sought to be admitted.

"Looking at the health condition of both the patients, the hospital was expected to conduct complete health check-up of the patients and provide the proper medication and also admit them into oxygen step-down ward. But the hospital did not do so.

"Instead of arranging an ambulance, the patients were sent in the auto rickshaw (to another hospital) which is a shameful act," said Gaikwad.

The hospital has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to submit a written clarification, he added.


