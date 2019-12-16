Show of Strength: Ruling Party, Opposition Unite in Kerala to Oppose Controversial Citizenship Law

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the controversial amended Citizenship Act has drawn lines between the BJP and its allies, the political arch rivals in Kerala have come together in their opposition to the Act that has triggered debates and protests in different parts of the country.

The CPIM-led LDF and Congress-led UDF have come together to hold a rally demanding the withdrawal of the act. Political leaders, writers, religious leaders social activists participated in the rally led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition.

“Whosoever says minorities are not our citizens, we in Kerala will not accept that. Many have concerns whether the state can take such a decision. Our system's existence is based on the Constitution. Our government’s commitment is towards the Constitution and not the agenda of RSS," Vijayan said.

He accused the Centre of ‘deliberately’ creating a situation of severe crisis.

“Believers of all religions and atheists have a place in this country,” Vijayan said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that ‘all institutions are products of the Constitution and each one of them are deliberately destroyed’, adding that the new Citizenship Act violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister are trying to destroy the base of our nation and want to implement Sangh agenda by dividing the people on the lines of religion,” he said.

Muslim League's parliamentary party leader Dr MK Muneer said, “Kerala is an example for the country where both ruling front and the opposition have come together. This is the fight for the unity and integrity of the country and dignity of every Indian.

This is for the first time in the country that a law has been enacted in the name of religion.”

Dr Muneer added that this is against the human rights and state can resist any act against the human rights.

