English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Show Your Progressive Attitude in Courts Too: SC Counsels Haryana Govt
"Haryana government, which calls itself a progressive government, should also show its progressive attitude in the court," remarked a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
File image of Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Haryana government to show its "progressive" attitude in court proceedings as well.
"Haryana government, which calls itself a progressive government, should also show its progressive attitude in the court," remarked a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The bench was addressing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Manohar Lal Khattar government.
The issue pertained to granting compensation to six land owners, whose land had been acquired by the state government.
Out of a batch of 43 cases, the state government had given compensation in 37 cases but contested the claims in other six.
In fact, an opinion from the Law Department was overruled to fight these six cases, but Haryana had no specific explanation to offer in the top court since 2016 as to how these six cases were different from the other 37.
On a previous occasion, the bench had summoned the Law Secretary with the records but on a vehement request by the state government, the Officer's presence was dispensed with after an assurance that a decision shall be taken before the next date of hearing.
But on Monday when the ASG sought some more time, the Court was displeased.
"We called your Law Secretary earlier but instead of taking it as a privilege he thought it to be a punishment. You made request and we reviewed our order. But today again, you are telling us you have got this paper and that paper, but you don't tell us why have you not decided about paying compensation," Justice Gogoi told Mehta.
Mehta responded that he has been briefed about this case just now but he would personally speak to the Chief Secretary for resolving the issue.
"Not you, we will interact with your Chief Secretary the next time. We will have the privilege of calling him here and interact with him to understand what is the real problem," shot back the judge.
Mehta, however, asked for one last opportunity. Upon his request, the bench fixed the case for Wednesday and made it clear that by that time, Haryana must take a decision as to how long will it take to grant compensation.
Also Watch
"Haryana government, which calls itself a progressive government, should also show its progressive attitude in the court," remarked a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The bench was addressing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Manohar Lal Khattar government.
The issue pertained to granting compensation to six land owners, whose land had been acquired by the state government.
Out of a batch of 43 cases, the state government had given compensation in 37 cases but contested the claims in other six.
In fact, an opinion from the Law Department was overruled to fight these six cases, but Haryana had no specific explanation to offer in the top court since 2016 as to how these six cases were different from the other 37.
On a previous occasion, the bench had summoned the Law Secretary with the records but on a vehement request by the state government, the Officer's presence was dispensed with after an assurance that a decision shall be taken before the next date of hearing.
But on Monday when the ASG sought some more time, the Court was displeased.
"We called your Law Secretary earlier but instead of taking it as a privilege he thought it to be a punishment. You made request and we reviewed our order. But today again, you are telling us you have got this paper and that paper, but you don't tell us why have you not decided about paying compensation," Justice Gogoi told Mehta.
Mehta responded that he has been briefed about this case just now but he would personally speak to the Chief Secretary for resolving the issue.
"Not you, we will interact with your Chief Secretary the next time. We will have the privilege of calling him here and interact with him to understand what is the real problem," shot back the judge.
Mehta, however, asked for one last opportunity. Upon his request, the bench fixed the case for Wednesday and made it clear that by that time, Haryana must take a decision as to how long will it take to grant compensation.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol