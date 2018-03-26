Show Your Progressive Attitude in Courts Too: SC Counsels Haryana Govt

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Haryana government to show its "progressive" attitude in court proceedings as well."Haryana government, which calls itself a progressive government, should also show its progressive attitude in the court," remarked a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.The bench was addressing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Manohar Lal Khattar government.The issue pertained to granting compensation to six land owners, whose land had been acquired by the state government.Out of a batch of 43 cases, the state government had given compensation in 37 cases but contested the claims in other six.In fact, an opinion from the Law Department was overruled to fight these six cases, but Haryana had no specific explanation to offer in the top court since 2016 as to how these six cases were different from the other 37.On a previous occasion, the bench had summoned the Law Secretary with the records but on a vehement request by the state government, the Officer's presence was dispensed with after an assurance that a decision shall be taken before the next date of hearing.But on Monday when the ASG sought some more time, the Court was displeased."We called your Law Secretary earlier but instead of taking it as a privilege he thought it to be a punishment. You made request and we reviewed our order. But today again, you are telling us you have got this paper and that paper, but you don't tell us why have you not decided about paying compensation," Justice Gogoi told Mehta.Mehta responded that he has been briefed about this case just now but he would personally speak to the Chief Secretary for resolving the issue."Not you, we will interact with your Chief Secretary the next time. We will have the privilege of calling him here and interact with him to understand what is the real problem," shot back the judge.Mehta, however, asked for one last opportunity. Upon his request, the bench fixed the case for Wednesday and made it clear that by that time, Haryana must take a decision as to how long will it take to grant compensation.