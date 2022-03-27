'Shows India's Potential': In 1st Mann ki Baat After BJP's Election Win, PM Modi Lauds Meeting $400 Bn Export Target

Lauding India’s export figures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country had reached a whopping 400 billion dollars worth of deals.

Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM called for ‘making the local reach the global’ and further developing the reputation of Indian products.

“At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy. But more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion. Today, India has reached 400 billion dollars," he said in his first Mann ki Baat address after the BJP’s victory in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.

