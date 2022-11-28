Shraddha Murder Accused Aaftab's Vehicle Attacked With Swords Outside Delhi FSL Office, 2 Men Detained

The police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused behind 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar’s murder, was attacked by some men with swords on Monday. The incident took place outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in West Delhi’s Rohini area. Some sessions of his polygraph test were conducted there.

Around 15 people were behind the attack, and two men were detained by the Delhi Police. According to ANI, the men claimed they belonged to ‘Hindu Sena’. Those behind the attack were allegedly intending to kill Aaftab and had come from Gurugram, reports said. One of them was identified as Nigam Gurjar.

When the attack took place, 5 policemen were present inside the van with Aaftab including a sub-inspector and four other policemen. Sources said the police van is safe.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm, a PTI report said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Police also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman, they said. “The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar’s body has been recovered by police," a source said.

FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta on Monday said Poonawala’s polygraphy sessions might continue on Tuesday as well. “Only after the polygraph tests are concluded, can one proceed with the narco analysis," he said. Earlier it was revealed that Aaftab used to do drugs, and was also connected to supplying them.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail PRO Dheeraj Mathur said Poonawala is in lodged in jail number 4. When he came, his health check-up was done and there were no issues, he said. He has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

He has been kept on a “suicide watch" after he was sent to a 13-day judicial custody by the Delhi Court. According to Tihar sources, the accused woke up early morning on Sunday and had his breakfast.

Aaftab Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

