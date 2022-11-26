Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab May Have Anticipated Polygraph Test Questions, Says Cop; Police To Bank on Narco Exam Now

Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the murder case of live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, may have anticipated the questions and rehearsed how to answer the experts during the polygraph test at Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, claimed an investigator.

The officer said Aaftab confidently lied while trying to answer some questions. According to a report by TOI, when a cop jokingly asked if he had watched Drishyam, the accused smiled. Although cops are mulling another test session, they will have to rely heavily on the narco-analysis examination.

“As on Thursday, Aaftab complained of fever today too, so the process couldn’t be completed. We may call him again another day," FSL assistant director Sanjeev Gupta was quoted as saying to TOI.

According to the report, a cop said Aaftab started coughing soon after the electrodes were attached to him to disrupt the readings. “Due to his coughing, the readings went haywire and we couldn’t decide whether he was telling the truth or manipulating the test," the official told TOI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure “strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“I have my eyes on the entire case. I just want to tell the people of the country that whosoever has done this, through law and through courts, Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure strict punishment in the minimum time," he said at the Times Now Summit here. Shah said there is no lack of coordination between Delhi and Mumbai police.

Read all the Latest India News here