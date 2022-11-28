Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab to Undergo Remaining Polygraph Session Today, Kept Under 'Suicide Watch' in Tihar

Aaftab Poonawala — accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — will undergo his remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Monday, as there are still some “answered" questions related to the case.

“The remaining polygraph sessions will be conducted on Monday," Sanjeev Gupta, Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini said.

“We kept our lab open over the weekend for the polygraph test. On Sunday, the investigating team confirmed that they have got approval for Poonawala’s custody from Tihar jail and will bring him to the lab for the remaining polygraph test session on Monday, “Gupta added.

If the polygraph test is concluded today, the officials can further move to conduct his narco analysis.

This will be Aaftab’s fourth polygraph session. The first was conducted on Tuesday, followed by one on Wednesday where he reportedly fell ill and two more sessions happened on Thursday and Friday.

His polygraphy test went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Aaftab may have anticipated the questions and rehearsed how to answer the experts during the test, an investigator said.

According to a report, a cop said Aaftab started coughing soon after the electrodes were attached to him to disrupt the readings. “Due to his coughing, the readings went haywire and we couldn’t decide whether he was telling the truth or manipulating the test," the report claimed.

Aaftab kept on “suicide watch" in Tihar

Aaftab has been kept on a “suicide watch" as he is logged into a separate cell of Tihar Jail Number 4 after he was sent for a 13-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

Nothing that can be used for self-harm has to be kept within his reach, sources told The Times of India.

According to Tihar sources, the accused woke up early morning on Sunday and had his breakfast. He has been chatting with two other inmates about jail procedures, TOI reported. He also wanted to go out for a walk but his request was denied due to risk factors.

Round-the-clock surveillance

He has also been kept under round-the-clock camera surveillance in Tihar Jail Number 4 which is for first time offenders.

“Further, jail authorities will also keep an eye on him… Aftab will not be able to do much movement in the jail, there will be a ban on his exit from the cell for some time," the authorities said.

A security guard will be stationed outside his cell, according to India Today. Apart from this, food will be served to the accused only in the presence of police personnel.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, a Delhi Court sent Poonawala to judicial custody for 13 days.

