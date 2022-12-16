Shraddha Murder Case: 'Aftaab Not Safe In Jail', Lawyers Tell Delhi Court, File Bail Plea; Hearing Tomorrow

Aftaab Poonawala, accused for brutally killing live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has moved a bail application in Delhi’s Saket Court. Poonawala is currently in judicial custody after police interrogation in the murder. Aftaab’s bail plea will be heard tomorrow.

Aftaab’s lawyers told the court that probe in the matter has been completed by the investigating officer and since the trial will go on for long, it is not advisable for him to be in judicial custody. His advocates also informed the court that he is not safe in jail.

DNA Reports Show Bones from Forest Belong to Shraddha Walkar: Police

Police on Thursday claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walkar was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

The report was received from CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Lodhi Road, they said.

The evidence comes over a month after Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Walkar. The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby area while searching for Walkar’s body parts.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor V K Saxena approved a proposal of Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors — Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad — in the case.

Case Diary

The accused, Aftaab Poonawala, allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of Shraddha in May this year. Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab on the basis of Shraddha’s father’s complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

