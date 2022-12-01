Shraddha Murder Case Updates: Aaftab's Narco Test Begins at Ambedkar Hospital; 'Confessions' Have No Legal Validity, Says Experts

The narco test of Aaftab Poonawala — accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — began at 10: 10 AM on Thursday at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

A team of senior doctors from the hospital, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Delhi police team are present for the narco analysis. According to officials, Poonawala reached the Ambedkar Hospital at 8.40 am.

Before undergoing narco analysis test, a general check up would be done to check his blood pressure, plus rate, body temperature and heart beat. If all the required parameters are met, then the accused would be taken for narco analysis test, officials added.

Aaftab will sign a consent form with complete details of him and the team conducting his narco test. After he signs the form, the narco analysis procedure would be conducted, a senior official said.

Narco test involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Police may conduct brain mapping: he Delhi police on Wednesday said that they may conduct accused Aaftab Poonawala’s brain mapping in circumstances if his polygraph and narco analysis results are inconclusive.

Aaftab’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity: The reported “confessions", including those allegedly made before a magistrate, do not have conclusive legal validity, experts said, doubting that several key conditions were not fulfilled.

Aaftab shows no remorse in polygraph: As per the police, during the five sessions of the polygraph test, the accused showed no remorse while accepting his crime. During the test, the accused also confessed that he had chopped and dumped Shraddha’s body parts into the jungle, however, the police say that several discrepancies regarding the weapons used to chop off the body and the places where the body parts were disposed of have been determined.

Aaftab confirms dating several women post murder: Cops mentioned that Aaftab also confirmed dating several women. According to cops, Aaftab behaved normally during the polygraph session and told cops that he has already informed them about how he killed Shraddha to the cops.

Policemen present inside van with Aaftab awarded: Delhi Police officials who were present inside the van during the attack, were awarded by the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday. 2 sub-inspectors were awarded Rs 10,000 each, and 2 constables were given Rs 5,000 each. Also, one constable was awarded Rs 5,000.

