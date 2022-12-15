CHANGE LANGUAGE
Major Headway in Shraddha Murder Case as Dad's DNA Matches with Bones Found in Delhi Forest
1-MIN READ

Major Headway in Shraddha Murder Case as Dad's DNA Matches with Bones Found in Delhi Forest

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 14:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Macabre and salacious facts of the case have brought into focus the heart-wrenching plight of women who face violence at the hands of those they trust the most (News18)

Macabre and salacious facts of the case have brought into focus the heart-wrenching plight of women who face violence at the hands of those they trust the most (News18)

Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused

The 12 bone pieces recovered in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area have been matched with samples of Shraddha Walkar’s father, a report by news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused.

“The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father," a source was quoted.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The report of Poonawala’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

(details to follow)

first published:December 15, 2022, 14:07 IST
last updated:December 15, 2022, 14:14 IST