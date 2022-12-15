Major Headway in Shraddha Murder Case as Dad's DNA Matches with Bones Found in Delhi Forest

The 12 bone pieces recovered in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area have been matched with samples of Shraddha Walkar’s father, a report by news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused.

“The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father," a source was quoted.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The report of Poonawala’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

(details to follow)

