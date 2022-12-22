CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's Bail Plea Withdrawn in Delhi Court
1-MIN READ

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's Bail Plea Withdrawn in Delhi Court

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly killing Shraddha Walkar. (ANI)

Poonawala appeared before the Saket Court through video-conferencing and said he wanted to withdraw his bail application

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala withdrew his bail application before a Delhi court on Thursday.

Poonawala appeared before the Saket Court through video-conferencing and said he wanted to withdraw his bail application.

Poonawala’s advocate M S Khan informed the court that the bail application was moved because of “miscommunication" between him and the accused.

“Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed…you should explain to him that once he’s filing a ‘vakalatnama’, he’s authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala’s lawyer.

Withdrawing the plea, his lawyer said there was a communication gap and it won’t happen again. The court dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

In the last hearing on December 17, Poonawala’s advocate sought time to seek instructions from his client.

Poonawala had informed the court through an email that though he signed on the ‘vakalatnama’, he was not aware that his advocate was going to file a bail plea on his behalf.

Poonawala, 28, is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He then allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

first published:December 22, 2022, 11:24 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 11:37 IST
