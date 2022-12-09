Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab's Judicial Custody Extended by 14 Days

A Delhi court on Friday extended by 14 days the custody of Aaftab Poonawaala, the accused in Sharddha Walkar murder case.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar and cutting her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

The court had on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Poonawaala is lodged in central jail number four and is under strict vigil as, officials say, there is a threat to his life.

Aaftab Poonawaala has also been provided books in the jail following his request. Tihar jail authorities Aaftab was provided Paul Theroux’s railway odyssey ‘The Great Railway Bazaar’.

“We are taking care of the inmate as per protocols. He has now asked for English novels and other books. He said he wants to read more and indulge in literary activities," a jail official said.

“For now, we have provided him the book ‘The Great Railway Bazaar’ by Paul Theroux. It is from our library. He will be provided more books later," the jail added.

Poonawaala had undergone polygraph test and narco analysis test recently at the forensic science lab and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

