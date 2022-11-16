Shraddha’s Body Was in Aaftab’s Room All Night, Clothes Disposed of Next Morning | Details of Fateful Day

What exactly happened on the night of the murder of Shraddha Poonawala, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, in Delhi’s Mehrauli? The murder, which took place on May 18, came to light six months later when the 28-year-old call centre employee was arrested on November 12. Gory details of the killing have, however, hit headlines since and sent shockwaves across the country.

Even as a team of Delhi Police visited Poonawala’s residence in Chhatarpur Pahadi, CNN-News18 cracked how events unfolded leading up to the murder on the night of May 18 and the movements of the accused in the next 24 hours.

According to police sources, on May 18, Poonawala and Walkar had yet another heated argument, but this time over household affairs. The couple had entered into another such argument previously, when Walkar had brought up marriage. Poonawala, in fact told police, on that day he wanted to “kill” Shraddha but he could not as she became “too emotional”. The next fight, however, proved to be fatal for the woman.

This time, Poonawala lost his temper completely and allegedly strangled Shraddha. The incident took place between 8 pm and 10 pm on May 18.

Sources said Poonawala kept Walkar’s body in the couple’s room all night long. On the day after the murder, on May 19, Poonawala slipped out of the house to buy a knife and a refrigerator. He also threw away the clothes that Shraddha was wearing when he killed her and some of her other belongings into a moving garbage collection truck, similar to those that visit residential colonies early in the morning.

Poonawala then proceeded to chop up her body into 35 pieces and stored them in the brand new refrigerator. Three weeks later, he started the process of dumping her body parts in the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

According to officials, police have sought to conduct Poonawala’s narco test but are yet to get permission from the court. Officials said they have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas that will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

A police official said one of victim Shradaha Walkar’s friends, identified as Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. “We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

