'Shraddha's Family Was Hoping DNA Wouldn't Match': Victim's Aunt Demands Strict Punishment for Accused Aaftab

The family of Shraddha Walkar was hoping that the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area would not match with samples of the victim’s father, said her aunt Rajal Naik. The gory details about Shraddha’s murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, Aaftab confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them in various parts of Delhi, police had said.

Speaking to CNN-News18 exclusively, Naik said, “The family was hoping the DNA would not match. But today with the news it comes as a big blow. Father is down with depression and not in a state of talking. Now it’s proved that these were her bones. We will get justice and the culprit and his family if involved will get strict punishment.

The family could not even see the body of Shraddha one last time has shattered them."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sources said that the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area has matched with samples of Shraddha’s father.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Shraddha’s body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

“Police have received both (DNA and polygraph test reports) reports. This will help police in further investigation. The recovered body remains will be sent for post-mortem examination. The probe is underway," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP Law and Order, Delhi told news agency ANI.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Aaftab’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

2 Special Public Prosecutors Appointed

Meanwhile, Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the case.

“LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. November 10, 2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, advocates, will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter," Raj Niwas officials said.

