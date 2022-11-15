‘Shraddha's Life Was Hell’: Friends Reveal Why She Couldn’t Leave Aaftab Despite Repeated Assaults

In another big revelation in Delhi’s gruesome murder case, victim Shraddha Walkar’s friends on Tuesday revealed that she wanted to leave her live-in partner and murderer Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and her life had “become like hell”. Lakshman Nadar is a common friend of the couple, and was called for questioning by the Delhi Police. Another friend named Rajat Shukla said the couple were initially happy, but later Aaftab started beating Shraddha.

Nadar was also the one who had informed Shraddha’s father that he suspects she is “missing" in September. He told her father he had had no contact with her for nearly three months.

The friend also revealed that Shraddha had reached out to him and asked him to rescue her from the couple’s apartment in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. “Once she contacted me on WhatsApp and asked to rescue her from her residence. She said that if she stayed with him (Aaftab) that night, he would kill her," he told India Today.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajat Shukla said the fighting began after Shraddha wanted to leave him but couldn’t do so. “I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She told us in 2019 she was in a relationship since 2018… initially they lived happily but Shraddha started saying Aaftab beats her. She wanted to leave but couldn’t do so," he said.

Nadar also claimed that him and other friends came quite close to informing the Police, but keeping Shraddha’s commitment to Aaftab in mind, refrained from doing so. Later, Nadar said he started worrying about Shraddha after she stopped contacting him for two months.

According to Nadar, the couple’s families were against their relationship, ever since Aaftab and Shraddha lived together in a rented accommodation in Naigon East for nearly two years.

Accused Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to Delhi Police.

He has told police he killed the woman after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by “Dexter", an American crime TV series. They said Poonawalla had worked as a chef in a hotel earlier.

