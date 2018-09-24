Shradh 2018 Begins Today, Check Here for Dates, Significance and Rituals

Shradh 2018 begin today i.e. Monday, 24th September 2018 and will conclude on Monday, 8th October 2018.The Pitru Paksha Shradh commence on the Purnima or Full Moon Day (at times the next day) and conclude on Amavasya or the New Moon Day. The dark fortnight or 15 day period of the Bhadrapadh month as per Hindu Lunar Calendar is marked as Pitru Paksh Shradh and observed as an obeisance to ancestors.As per Hindu religion, the Shradh of a departed elder should be performed every year on the date (tithi) and month of death of the deceased; however, if the date is not known then Shradh could be performed on the Amavasya of that month.For Pitars or Ancestors, the Shradh Pitru Paksh period is considered as the right time and ‘tarpan’ is performed as a remembrance and respect to the antecedents. There are a total of 16 Shradhas on which the rituals should be performed preferably during the Kutup Muhurat or Rohina Muhurat.The Shradh of Pitars is ideally performed at home; however, people also carry out rituals in temples, holy places, forests as well as riversides.It is believed that the Ancestors may pay a visit to your home during the Pitru Paksh Shradhas; thereby, Hindus offer food or clothing to anyone that seeks it during this period. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol is abstained besides shopping for new clothes and ornaments as this is fortnight is considered a mourning time to pay homage to the departed souls.Monday, September 24, 2018 Purnima ShraddhaTuesday, September 25, 2018 Pratipada ShraddhaWednesday, September 26, 2018 Dwitiya ShraddhaThursday, September 27, 2018 Tritiya ShraddhaFriday, September 28, 2018 Chaturthi Shraddha, Maha BharaniSaturday, September 29, 2018 Panchami ShraddhaSunday, September 30, 2018 Shashthi ShraddhaMonday, October 1, 2018 Saptami ShraddhaTuesday, October 2, 2018 Ashtami ShraddhaWednesday, October 3, 2018 Navami ShraddhaThursday, October 4, 2018 Dashami ShraddhaFriday, October 5, 2018 Ekadashi ShraddhaSaturday, October 6, 2018 Dwadashi Shraddha, Magha ShraddhaSunday, October 7, 2018 Trayodashi Shraddha, Chaturdashi ShraddhaMonday, October 8, 2018 Sarva Pitru Amavasya