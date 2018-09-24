English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shradh 2018 Begins Today, Check Here for Dates, Significance and Rituals
The Pitru Paksha Shradh commence on the Purnima or Full Moon Day (at times the next day) and conclude on Amavasya or the New Moon Day. The dark fortnight or 15 day period of the Bhadrapadh month as per Hindu Lunar Calendar is marked as Pitru Paksh Shradh and observed as an obeisance to ancestors.
Representative Image
Shradh 2018 begin today i.e. Monday, 24th September 2018 and will conclude on Monday, 8th October 2018.
As per Hindu religion, the Shradh of a departed elder should be performed every year on the date (tithi) and month of death of the deceased; however, if the date is not known then Shradh could be performed on the Amavasya of that month.
For Pitars or Ancestors, the Shradh Pitru Paksh period is considered as the right time and ‘tarpan’ is performed as a remembrance and respect to the antecedents. There are a total of 16 Shradhas on which the rituals should be performed preferably during the Kutup Muhurat or Rohina Muhurat.
The Shradh of Pitars is ideally performed at home; however, people also carry out rituals in temples, holy places, forests as well as riversides.
It is believed that the Ancestors may pay a visit to your home during the Pitru Paksh Shradhas; thereby, Hindus offer food or clothing to anyone that seeks it during this period. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol is abstained besides shopping for new clothes and ornaments as this is fortnight is considered a mourning time to pay homage to the departed souls.
Shradh 2018 Dates:
Monday, September 24, 2018 Purnima Shraddha
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Pratipada Shraddha
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Dwitiya Shraddha
Thursday, September 27, 2018 Tritiya Shraddha
Friday, September 28, 2018 Chaturthi Shraddha, Maha Bharani
Saturday, September 29, 2018 Panchami Shraddha
Sunday, September 30, 2018 Shashthi Shraddha
Monday, October 1, 2018 Saptami Shraddha
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Ashtami Shraddha
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 Navami Shraddha
Thursday, October 4, 2018 Dashami Shraddha
Friday, October 5, 2018 Ekadashi Shraddha
Saturday, October 6, 2018 Dwadashi Shraddha, Magha Shraddha
Sunday, October 7, 2018 Trayodashi Shraddha, Chaturdashi Shraddha
Monday, October 8, 2018 Sarva Pitru Amavasya
