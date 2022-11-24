Shradha Murder Case: Aaftab Used Multiple Weapons to Chop Walkar's body; 5 Knives Seized from Chhatarpur Flat

Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Delhi murder case, told the police that he used multiple weapons to dismember 26-year-old Shradha Walkar’s body, Delhi Police sources said, adding five large knives have been recovered during the investigation.

“Shradha murder accused Aftab has told police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha’s body. In the last few days, the police have recovered 5 large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation," Delhi Police sources said quoting ANI.

The knives, recovered from the Chhatarpur flat of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime, news agency PTI reported quoting sources in the police department said.

The 28-year-old accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, was arrested earlier this month after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

The second session of the polygraph test on accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, officials said on Thursday. The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old accused was down with fever and cold, they said.

FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma said, “The test is going on and if need be, the accused can be called again on Friday." Sources at the Ambedkar hospital said Poonawala’s medical test will be performed after the completion of the polygraph test and the results are expected in two days. Narco analysis of the accused test can only be conducted after getting his medical report, according to PTI.

Poonawala and 29-year-old Walkar lived on the first floor of a building at Street Number 1 in the Chhatarpur Pahadi area. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli on May 15. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.

Poonawala had told the police during the investigation that he killed his live-in partner after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by “Dexter", an American crime TV series.

After meeting through the online dating app in 2019, Poonawala and Walkar later started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year.

Read all the Latest India News here