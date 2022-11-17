Mehrauli Macabre: Aaftab Consents to Narco Test, May be Taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand for Probe

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, on Thursday agreed to undergo a narco analysis after a Delhi court gave a nod to a police application seeking permission for it. The court has also extended the police custody of Poonawala for the next five days. The investigation team submitted in the court that 28-year-old Poonawala is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for further probe.

Delhi Police had sought a narco test of Poonawala even as its search for the remaining body parts of 27-year-old Walkar continued for the third consecutive day in a forest area in Chhatarpur.

According to police, the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing Walkar on the evening of May 18.

According to the investigators, the narco test is necessary since Poonawala is changing his statements and not cooperating in the probe. Blood samples of Walkar’s father were also collected for DNA analysis of the 13 body parts recovered so far.

What is Narco Test?

The Narco test involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the subject to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the subject becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. According to norms, the consent of the accused is also necessary for conducting narco test.

Are Narco Test ‘Confessions’ Admissible in Court? News18 Explains as Aaftab Set to Undergo Exam

Only a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert is present when this test is administered. According to Telangana Today, it is a viable alternative to other well-known third-degree treatments used by investigating agencies.

All About The Case So Far

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Walker’s head, phone and the weapon used in the crime have not been recovered so far, police said, adding it is suspected that Poonawala allegedly tried to kill her in the past too and this is being investigated. Police officials also noted that he was confident during interrogation and showed no signs of remorse.

The police also found that post May 22, Rs 54,000 was transferred from Walkar’s bank account to Poonawala and investigators are also scanning chats between the duo on social media.

“The police have managed to recover some footages from a CCTV camera in the Chhatarpur area. Even though movement of suspect has been spotted but his actions are not clear. CCTV mapping will be used to connect visuals and ascertain the route taken by Poonawalla," the official said, adding that it will be difficult to trace and recover all the CCTV footages from May since most of the systems do not have storage capacity.

As far as evidence is concerned, police said they have recovered some bones and a bag which are believed to be that of Walker. The bag has clothes and other items.

The police added that the accused was taken to the flat where the couple stayed as part of recreation of scene of crime to ascertain and establish how he went about executing the killing.

Meanwhile, Walkar’s close friend Rajat Shukla said it was possible that Poonawala might have been forcing her to convert (her religion). “He (Poonawala) is not an ordinary man…Love Jihad, terrorism, or may be some mission in the entire case…an investigation should be done into the case and the truth should come out. He was misleading people but the reality has to come out now,” Shukla said, adding, “Poonawala did not seem to be a lover as such a person cannot commit a heinous crime like chopping the body of a person he loved into pieces, keeping them in a fridge and disposing them in a forest."

Shukla also said they came to know in 2019 about Poonawala being in a live-in relationship with Walkar. “But, it seems both of them were in a relationship since 2018 and kept it a secret. A few of our friends had also met Poonawala," he added.

Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar met each other through an online dating application. Later, they started working for same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year. Around mid-May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her.

(with inputs from PTI)

