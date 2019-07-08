Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shravan 2019: Here Are Other Festivals Celebrated During the Monsoon Month

During Shravan, which is associated with Lord Shiva, many other major festivals like Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan are also celebrated.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Shravan 2019: Here Are Other Festivals Celebrated During the Monsoon Month
Devotees of lord Shiva celebrate the Sawan month in Varanasi. Image for representation. (PTI)
During the most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, Shravan, Lord Shiva is believed to shower special grace and bless his devotees with many boons. However, Shravan does not only celebrate Lord Shiva. The month is also important for a number of other festivals. Here's listing a few:

Krishna Janmasthami: One of the major Hindu festivals that is celebrated during the month of Shravan, Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna. It is celebrated on the 8th day after the full moon in the month of Shravan.

Raksha Bandhan: Also known as Rakhi Poornima, the festival celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters, as sisters tie raakhis on their brothers' hand. It is celebrated on Shravan (Sawan/Savan) Poornima.

Narali Poornima: Some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate the festival as Narali Poornima where people offer coconuts to the sea as a mark of respect to the God of Seas. It also marks the beginning of the fishing season for fisherfolks.

Nag Panchami: Celebrated on the fifth day after Amavasya, Nag Panchami is celebrated on Shravan Month where people worship the Snake God, Naga.

Basava Panchami: Celebrated by Lingayats, it is held on the fifth day after Amavasya.

Shri Baladeva Birthday: Many places also celebrate the day as Lord Balarama's birth ceremony. Lord Balaram was the elder brother of Lord Krishna.

Gamha Poornima: Celebrated in Odisha, all domesticated cattle, including cows and bullocks are worshiped on this day.

