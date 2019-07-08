Shravan 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know
In 2019, Shravan starts from July 17 and will continue till August 15. The month marks Lord Shiva consuming the poisonous Halahal stone to keep the universe from destruction.
Image for Representation.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, that begins from the first day of the full moon in late July and ends in the third week of August, holds special significance for Hindus.
Many Hindus take to fasting during Shravan, abstaining from eating on Mondays to appease Lord Shiva. Some also observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat on Tuesdays for the Goddess Parvati.
Shravan 2019 date and time:
In 2019, Shravan starts from July 17 and will continue till August 15.
Legend and mythology
According to the Hindu scriptures, the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean happened in the month of Shravan, performed by Asuras and Devas. During the great churning, 14 different rubies emerged from the ocean.
From these 14 rubies, thirteen were divided among the Devas and the Asuras, while the 14th ruby, the poisonous Halahal, had the power to destroy the whole universe.
Lord Shiva consumed the Halahal and stored it in his throat. The gemstone was so poisonous that it turned his throat blue, giving him the name Neelkantha. The Devas offered water from the holy Ganges to Lord Shiva to reduce the effects of the poison.
This is why the month of Shravana is considered auspicious to offer water from the Ganges to Lord Shiva.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- Apple is Our Role Model For Customer Data Privacy, Says Huawei CEO
- ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
- Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Couple Dance at Sunset is Simply Unmissable
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s