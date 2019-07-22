Shravan 2019: Here's Why Lord Shiva Devotees Fast on Mondays

Shravan or Sawan 2019 has officially commenced. The fifth month of the Hindu calendar, it is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this period, people perform different types of pujas, sing hymns, go on Kanwar yatras and maintain Somwar (Monday) fasts.

Since Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during the month of Sawan become highly significant.

The four Sawan Somwar dates in 2019 are July 22, July 29, August 5 and August 12.

According to devotees, Monday is Lord Shiva's favourite day and it is believed that worshipping Him and observing fast during this month brings in prosperity and happiness.

One of the most widely observed fasts throughout the country, planning meals during this period becomes very essential as the body needs ample strength to carry out with the fasts for the entire duration of the month. Making healthy choices during this period is important as the fast ranges for an entire month. Satvik lifestyle is followed during this period.

In general, diet during Sawan Somwarm fast includes fresh fruits, juice, milk, lassi, chaas, sabudana kheer and buttermilk. It is essential to avoid foods prepared with salt, garlic and onions.

One must stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Consumption of fruits and vegetables, including leafy green vegetables is also important as well as having nuts, dates and raisins.