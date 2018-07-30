Shravan Maas Shiva Puja 2018 – The Legend, Rituals & Shivratri

Shravan Month began on 28th July 2018 in North India and today happens to be the first Somvaar (Monday) of the Shravan Month. Out of all months in the Hindu calendar, the Shravan month is revered as the holiest as the cosmos is filled with Shiv Tattvas or the elements of Lord Shiva.Although Mondays in general are dedicated to Lord Shiva, however, the first Monday of the Shravan month becomes all the more special to Shiva followers who fast all day and chant mantras to please the Lord of the Universe – the Mahesh!The Shravan Maas will be observed in North India from 28th July to 26th August 2018, while in South India, it will begin on 12th August and will conclude on 9th September 2018.The legend of Shravan Maas Shiva Puja is referred to the ‘Samudra Manthan’ which was performed during the month of Shravan. Out of the fourteen elements that came out of the ocean during the churning, the ‘Halahal’ poison was consumed by Lord Shiva to save the world.He came to be known as Neelkantha as he held the poison in his throat that turned blue due to the deadly venom. The Shiva Puja during Shravan Maas is a rendition to the Lord who always protects his followers from all dangers & diseases and bestows good health and fortune.Lord Shiva’s worshippers fast and observe penance during the holy month of Shravan. While good health and protection from untimely death are the blessings people seek in general; women and young girls seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for imparting His qualities in their soul mate as Lord is revered as the Ideal Purush who has always given equal status to His consort Gauri in the form of ‘Ardhnareshwar’.The Maha Rudrabhishek Puja on Shravan Shivratri is held to attain Moksha (salvation). The Shravan Maas Shivratri falls on Thursday, 9th August 2018, this year.