1-min read

Shravan Maha Shivratri 2019: Date, Puja Timings and Significance of Shravan Shivratri

As per Hindu belief, on this day, devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to receive blessings of peace, prosperity and happiness from Lord Shiva.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Image for representation
The holy month of Shravan that began on July 17, 2019, is considered to be one of the most holy months the Hindu calendar. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month which hosts a number of festivals including Shravan Shivratri, Hariyali Teej, and Nagpanchami ends with Rakshabandhan.

The Shivratri celebrated in the month of Shravan is believed to be extremely auspicious and devotees observe fast and perform different types of pujas to appease Lord Shiva. However, one has to realise that the Shravan Maha Shivratri is different from Maha Shivratri.

This year Shravan Shivratri is being celebrated on July 30 and devotees will seek the Lord's blessing. As per Hindu belief, on this day, devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to receive blessings of peace, prosperity and happiness from Lord Shiva. It is also believed that Shivratri marks the amalgamation of two strong forces in the universe which is Shiva with Goddess Shakti.

On the other, the Maha Shivratri was celebrated on March 4 this year and will again be celebrated on February 21 in 2020.

This year, the auspicious timing for Shravan Shivratri puja is from 9 am to 2 pm on July 30. The auspicious occasion of Shravan Maha Shivaratri is observed mostly among devotees in North Indian states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Shravan Maha Shivratri 2019: Timings of Puja

Ratri first prahar puja time starts at 07.10 pm to 09.49 pm.

Ratri second prahar puja time is from 09.49 pm to 12.28 am.

Ratri third prahar puja time will go on from 00.28 am to 03.08 am.

Ratri fourth prahar puja time will occur between 03.08 am to 05.47 am.

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 02.45 pm on July 30 and ends at 11.57 am on July 31.

