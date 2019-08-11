Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Pavitra Ekadashi

The month of Shravan or Sawan is considered to be an auspicious time for the Hindus. The Hindu month marks the beginning of the monsoon and thus brings in prosperity. The Ekadashi tithi that falls during the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) of Shravan month on the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Kadashi is also known as Pavitra Ekadashi and Pavitropana Ekadashi, and falls either in July or August. In the year 2019, the Shravan Putrada Ekadahi falls on Sunday, August 11.

As the name suggests, ‘Putrada’ means ‘giver of sons’ and hence the putrada ekadashi vrat is observed in order to pray to lord for a child. The Shravan Putrada Ekadashi comes after Kamika Ekadashi and before Aja Ekadashi. All the ekadashi vrats are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. However, unlike other Ekadashi vrats, this ekadashi vrat is needed to be observed by husband and wife together.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Date and Time

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated on the shukla paksh Ekadashi tithi in the Shravan month. Thie Ekadashi falls on August 11, 2019. The Ekadashi vrat will begin at 10:09 am on August 10 and will end on 10:52 am on August 11.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Significance

The importance and significance of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is mentioned in the Bhavishya Purana as a discussion between King Yudhisthira and Sri Krishna. In the conversation, Lord Krishna himself explained the rituals and benefits of observing this sacred fast. It is also said that besides being blessed by a child, the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi also washes away the sins and helps in attaining salvation

