Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Pavitra Ekadashi

The Ekadashi tithi that falls during the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) of Shravan month on the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Shravan Putrada Ekadashi.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 11, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Pavitra Ekadashi
Image for representation.
Loading...

The month of Shravan or Sawan is considered to be an auspicious time for the Hindus. The Hindu month marks the beginning of the monsoon and thus brings in prosperity. The Ekadashi tithi that falls during the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) of Shravan month on the Hindu calendar is celebrated as Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Kadashi is also known as Pavitra Ekadashi and Pavitropana Ekadashi, and falls either in July or August. In the year 2019, the Shravan Putrada Ekadahi falls on Sunday, August 11.

As the name suggests, ‘Putrada’ means ‘giver of sons’ and hence the putrada ekadashi vrat is observed in order to pray to lord for a child. The Shravan Putrada Ekadashi comes after Kamika Ekadashi and before Aja Ekadashi. All the ekadashi vrats are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. However, unlike other Ekadashi vrats, this ekadashi vrat is needed to be observed by husband and wife together.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Date and Time

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated on the shukla paksh Ekadashi tithi in the Shravan month. Thie Ekadashi falls on August 11, 2019. The Ekadashi vrat will begin at 10:09 am on August 10 and will end on 10:52 am on August 11.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2019: Significance

The importance and significance of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is mentioned in the Bhavishya Purana as a discussion between King Yudhisthira and Sri Krishna. In the conversation, Lord Krishna himself explained the rituals and benefits of observing this sacred fast. It is also said that besides being blessed by a child, the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi also washes away the sins and helps in attaining salvation

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram