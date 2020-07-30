Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance of The Day

The ekadashi of Shukl Paksh of the holy month of Shravan is termed as Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. This year the date is falling on July 30.

Devotees on this day observe fast even without having a drop of water. They pray to Lord Vishnu on the pious day. It is believed that those who observe fast on this day are blessed with a child. Legend has it, if the Puja is carried out with dedication and faith one also has the chances of going to heaven in their after life.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Puja timings

The fast this year will be observed from July 30 and will continue till July 31. The Ekadashi will begin from 01:16 am on July 30 and will end at 11:49 pm on the same day.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2020: Rituals

Those who keep fast on this day should pray to the lord in the morning and manage arrangement of devotional songs in the evening. The fast should be broken on the next day. Before breaking the fast, one needs to pray to Lord Vishnu after sunrise and ensure that they feed a person before they sit down to eat, as per belief.