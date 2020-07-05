Sawan Month 2020: Learn the Dates, History, Signifance & Mantras Related to the Holy Shravan Month

The beginning of the 'Sawan month' and 'Chaturmas' is marked by the first showers of the monsoon. In 2020, Sawan or Shraavana month will start on July 6 (Monday, tomorrow). It will end on August 3 (Monday), going by the North Indian Hindu Purnimant calendar.

The Shraavana month's end is celebrated through festivals like Teej and Rakshabandhan in states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

But according to the Amavasyant calendar, Sawan month 2020 will start on July 23, to end on August 19. Devotees in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu follow this calendar.

Following are the dates, timing, history and significance of the holy month:

As per Purnimant, Important Dates:

July 6: First Shravan Somwar

July 13: Second Shravan Somwar

July 20: Third Shravan Somwar

July 27: Fourth Shravan Somwar

According to Amavasyant Calendar, Important dates:

July 21: Beginning of Shravan month

July 27: First Shravan Somwar

August 3:Second Shravan Somwar

August 10: Third Shravan Somwar

August 17: Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 19: Shravan month ends

Why Do We Celebrate Shraavana?

According to Hindu customs, Sawan is the fifth month in the religion's lunar calendar, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Legend says that Lord drank poison in the Samudra Manthan, to save the world.

Mythology says that Goddess Parvati barred the venom from entering his body, by holding his neck. Which is why his neck turned blue. His devotees thus offer him water from river Ganga, to help him heal.

During the whole month, devotees fast during Mondays. This is known as 'Shravan Somvar Vrat'. They offer offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some people also fast on Tuesdays, which is called the ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

Various major Hindu festivals such as Naag Panchami, Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan and Teej fall in the month of Shraavana.