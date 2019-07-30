Shravan Shivratri 2019: Here’s How Shravan Shivratri is Different from Maha Shivratri

This year the country is celebrating Shravan Shivratri on July 30. Shravan Shivratri falls in the auspicious month of Shravan. Devotees observe the day by observing a fast and worshipping Lord Shiva. They also perform different types of pujas to appease Lord Shiva.

However, Shravan Shivratri is different from Maha Shivratri.

Shivratri is celebrated every month of a year and is called "Masik Shivratri". As per Hindu belief, the 14th day of every lunar month or the day prior to the new moon is known as Shivratri. Since such a day also falls on Shravan, the day is known as Shravan Shivratri.

On the other hand, Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated during the month of February or March, depending upon the planetary position, has the highest significance among Hindus since it is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati.

Shravan Shivratri is also celebrated as coming together of two great forces in the universe — Shakti and Lord Shiva. There are several legends behind the celebration of the day, the most famous one is that Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion. Consequently, he granted her a wish to marry him. Goddess Parvati, who is known to be an avatar of Shakti, on moonless nights started observing fast for good health of Lord Shiva after marriage.

According to Hindu legend, the Samudra Manthan happened in the month of Shravan. During the Samudra Manthan or churning of the ocean by gods and demons, a deadly poison, along with 14 divine items came out from the ocean. The poison had the power to cause the death and destruction of the entire world. Lord Shiva took responsibility and swallowed the destructive poison. Unable to swallow the poison, Lord Shiva let his throat be exposed to the poison, which turned it blue in colour.

Shravan Shivratri is celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva in order to ask for the blessings of Lord Shiva for good health, prosperity, and a good life. Devotees pray Lord Shiva as the destroyer of negativity, evil, ignorance and even death.