Shravan Shivratri 2020: Know the Meaning and Mantras Behind Sawan Shivratri Which Starts Today

Sawan Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days during the month of Shravan and this year it will be celebrated on July 19.

The beginning of the 'Sawan month' and 'Chaturmas' is marked by the first showers of the monsoon. In 2020, Sawan or Shraavana month will start on July 6 and will end on August 3, going by the North Indian Hindu Purnimant calendar.

Now, Sawan Shivratri is the day when the Kanwar Yatris offer holy water from the river Ganges to Lord Shiva. They conclude the day by expressing their thanks to Lord Shiva and presenting holy water they procured from the river. The day is considered auspicious for offering prayers and water to Lod Shiva.

Legend says that Lord drank poison in the Samudra Manthan, to save the world. Goddess Parvati stopped the venom from entering his body, by holding his neck. Which is why his neck turned blue. His devotees thus offer him water from river Ganga, to help him heal.

Devotees can offer water throughout the day on July 19.

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Tithi

Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 12:41am on July 19 and ends at 12:10am on July 20.