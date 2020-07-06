Shravan Somwaar Vrat 2020: Know the Significance of First Monday in Sawan Month

After the celebration of Guru Purnima on July 5, this week marks the beginning of the Hindu month of Shravan or Saawan (Sawan). The first day of the holy month, which falls on Monday this year, is also celebrated as the first Sharavan Somwaar or the first Monday of the Shravan.

The Shravan month also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the auspicious period of four months.

Shravan 2020: Date and Time

Shravan will start on July 6 and end on August 3. All the Mondays which fall during the month of Shravan are celebrated as Shravan Somwaar vrat. Devotees fast on these days to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

There are five Mondays in the month of Shravan. These fall on:

July 6 – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 13 – Second Shravan Somwar

July 20 – Third Shravan Somwar

July 27 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Fifth Shravan Somwar (last Somwar and the last day of the month)

According to mythological legends, when the lords and the demons participated in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean) activity, they drew a pot filled with venom. Since none of them wanted it, Lord Shiva drank the whole cup to help these lords and demons obtain amrit (nectar) to save the world.

It is believed that Goddess Parvati held his neck tight to stop the venom entering his body, which resulted in a blue colour. As a mark of gratitude, people offer water from the holy river Ganga to heal Lord Shiva.