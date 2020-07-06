Shravan Vrat 2020: Date, Significance and History of Shravan Somwar

Shravan Vrat 2020 | The month of Shravan begins from July 6 and will go on till August 3. A variety of festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej are celebrated in this pious month.

Many people who are devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast on every Monday of this month. These fasts are known as Shravan Somvar Vrat. Those who observe this fast usually offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva.

There will be a total of 5 Shravan Somwar vrats in the month and they will fall on the following dates - July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 and August 3.

With these fasts, people express their gratitude to Lord Shiva for granting them success and prosperity.

If the Hindu tradition is to be believed then the month of Shravan is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This month is solely dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The legend has it that Lord Shiva had consumed venom during the Samudra Manthan. On seeing this, Goddess Parvati was shocked and it is said that she had put her hands around his neck so that the poison does not spread in his body. It is after this incident that Lord Shiva is also called by the name ‘Neelkantha’. This name was given because his neck had turned blue due to the poison.