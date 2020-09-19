SHRC Seeks Report On Death Of Girl Who Fell Into Drain

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Saturday sought a report from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner by November 13 on a 12-year-girl’s death caused by a fall into an open drain here. Acting on a petition from an advocate, the Commission issued a notice to the GHMC Commissioner seeking the report by November 13, an official press release said.

The girl, studying in the fifth standard, died after falling into the drain following heavy rain, police had said on Friday. Her mother lodged a complaint when the girl did not return home after playing on Thursday evening.

The girl could not be found on Thursday and rescue workers conducted a search on Friday. Later, her body was found in a lake, about 1.5 km from where she fell, thepolice said.

The girls cycle was identified at the drain and she is believed to have fallen into it while cycling, they said. Expressing concern over problems related to open drains, residents of the locality on Friday said the issues should be resolved without delay.

