Shree Jagannath Temple Reopens After Three Days; Covid-19 Arrangements Made

After remaining closed for three days since December 31, the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple here reopened for devotees on Monday, an official said. The 12th-century shrine was closed to avoid big crowds around New Year amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said.

All rituals by priests and servitors continued in the temple during the three-day period, he said, adding, sanitisation exercise was also carried out in the shrine.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure ease of devotees, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, the official added.

