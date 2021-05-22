india

Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Baby Boy, Singer Says 'It's an Emotion Never Felt Before'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy in March earlier this year.

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer made the happy announcement on her social media accounts by sharing a heartwarming note with her fans and followers. Shreya wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy in March earlier this year. The 36-year-old singer had shared a picture of her cradling the baby bump on her Instagram profile. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all," she had captioned the photo. “Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade. Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including “Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film “Kalank", title track of 2018"s “Dhadak", “Deewani Mastani" from “Bajirao Mastani" (2015), and “Bairi Piya" from “Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002

first published:May 22, 2021, 16:41 IST