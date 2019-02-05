English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Reconstituted by Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
Malik nominated spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as well.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for a period of three years with immediate effect on Tuesday.
Malik, who is also chairman of SMVDSB, nominated former IPS officer Ashok Bhan, Justice Permod Kohli, Major General Shiv Kumar Sharma, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned educationist Vijay Dhar, chairman of emeritus of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group K B Kachru and chairman-cum-managing director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals K K Sharma as board members.
