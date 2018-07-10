English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
From Lanka to Ayodhya, Shri Ramayana Express to Cover All Places Associated With Lord Ram
The 'Shri Ramayana Express', which can carry 800 passengers, will start its service from November 14. The train will be flagged off from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: In its latest offering, the railways will run a special train named after Lord Ram covering the destinations associated with the mythological character in India and Sri Lanka, an official statement said.
The 'Shri Ramayana Express', which can carry 800 passengers, will start its service from November 14. The train will be flagged off from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi, it said.
The special tourist train will offer a 16-day tour package -- one in India and the other in Sri Lanka. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the tour, the statement said.
After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop at Ayodhya, followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram, it said.
The cost of the package is Rs 15,120 per person, the statement said.
The Sri Lankan component of the tour package will cover destinations like Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo, and will be charged separately, the statement said, adding passengers opting for this component can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.
Online booking for the special train will be available on IRCTC website shortly. The booking will also be done by IRCTC's 27 tourist facilitation centres, it added.
Also Watch
The 'Shri Ramayana Express', which can carry 800 passengers, will start its service from November 14. The train will be flagged off from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi, it said.
The special tourist train will offer a 16-day tour package -- one in India and the other in Sri Lanka. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the tour, the statement said.
After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop at Ayodhya, followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram, it said.
The cost of the package is Rs 15,120 per person, the statement said.
The Sri Lankan component of the tour package will cover destinations like Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo, and will be charged separately, the statement said, adding passengers opting for this component can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.
Online booking for the special train will be available on IRCTC website shortly. The booking will also be done by IRCTC's 27 tourist facilitation centres, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Pakistan Cricket Team’s Travel Delayed Due to Financial Crunch for Zimbabwe
- Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown
- Chandigarh Traffic Police to Issue Challan of Rs 300 for not Using Car’s Side View Mirrors
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000