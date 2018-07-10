From Lanka to Ayodhya, Shri Ramayana Express to Cover All Places Associated With Lord Ram

In its latest offering, the railways will run a special train named after Lord Ram covering the destinations associated with the mythological character in India and Sri Lanka, an official statement said.The 'Shri Ramayana Express', which can carry 800 passengers, will start its service from November 14. The train will be flagged off from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi, it said.The special tourist train will offer a 16-day tour package -- one in India and the other in Sri Lanka. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the tour, the statement said.After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop at Ayodhya, followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram, it said.The cost of the package is Rs 15,120 per person, the statement said.The Sri Lankan component of the tour package will cover destinations like Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo, and will be charged separately, the statement said, adding passengers opting for this component can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.Online booking for the special train will be available on IRCTC website shortly. The booking will also be done by IRCTC's 27 tourist facilitation centres, it added.