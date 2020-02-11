Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Shridutt Sharma (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shridutt Sharma (AAP) Trailing
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Shridutt Sharma (श्रीदत्त शर्मा) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ghonda seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shridutt Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Shridutt Sharma is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ghonda constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Shridutt Sharma's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 59 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 15.2 crore which includes Rs. 65.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 14.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 8.2 lakh of which Rs. 2.6 lakh is self income. Shridutt Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.8 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ghonda are: Ajay Mahawar (BJP), Bhisham Sharma (INC), Shridutt Sharma (AAP), Anil Singh (SLSP), Avni Dhilwal (NYP), Dr Tejpal (RRC), Bimlesh Kumar Sharma (SBP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Man Singh (JKP), Reema (RJP), KP Rangari (PPID), Harish (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Shridutt Sharma (AAP) in 2020 Ghonda elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
