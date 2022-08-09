Shrikant Tyagi, Self-Proclaimed Politician Booked for 'Abusing, Pushing' Woman, Arrested from UP's Meerut After 4-day Chase

Shrikant Tyagi, a political functionary booked in a molestation case, was finally arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, after a four-day chase. The Noida Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward on Monday for his information.

Tyagi had been on the run since last week after a video of him abusing a woman at a Noida housing complex went viral.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a massive manhunt by Noida Police. On Monday, security was beefed up at the Surajpur court in Greater Noida where Tyagi’s lawyer filed a surrender application after a reward was announced for Tyagi’s info.

Bulldozers were on Monday sent to Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 where Shrikant Tyagi had abused and assaulted the woman. The JCBs, on Noida administration’s orders, demolished illegal constructions at Shrikant Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex.

Noida MLA Pankaj Tyagi said on Monday has vowed Tyagi’s arrested, saying that “this attitude will not be tolerated”. Singh said that action will be taken against all of Shrikant Tyagi’s illegal properties and added that residents at Noida’s Grand Omaxe society have made complaints against him and the bulldozer action was to address the same.

Shrikant Tyagi, who identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, was seen abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society last week and went missing after videos of the incident went viral.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from Tyagi and his claims of being associated with the party.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over the spat with the co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

The spat began when the woman objected to plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Not Just An Abuser, Noida’s Self-Proclaimed Politician Shrikant Tyagi Bullied Kids Too

Not just an abuser, Noida’s self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi has also been a bully to kids. Shrikant Tyagi reportedly used to misbehave with kids in UP’s Modinagar where he had made his mind to contest Assembly election from but couldn’t do so because he was not given the ticket.

Shrikant Tyagi wanted to contest the Assembly election from Modinagar seat in UP’s Ghaziabad district but was not given the ticket. Tyagi, however, had captured properties for his campaign-related activities, an Aajtak.in report said.

Shrikant Tyagi had forcibly occupied the residences of Modinagar Industries in Mohan Park area of the town, the report said. These residences of Modi Industries can be allotted only to their employees.

Children present there told that Shrikant Tyagi used to misbehave with them. The fear of his “influence” was reportedly such that people of the area did not come forward to talk. Children in the area, however, told that Shrikant Tyagi used to scold them if their ball landed on the roof of his house and used to not return the same.

He used to break their cricket bats, the kids told, adding that Tyagi even forbade children from cycling.

As per the report, Tyagi, by occupying residences of Modinagar Industries, had set up camp office during the UP assembly election this year. Shrikant Tyagi had put up a board of the camp office there which featured a giant picture of his.

Tyagi made a sprawling office at the Modinagar Industries residences with pictures of top BJP leaders there and had even tried to capture the surrounding spaces, the report said.

